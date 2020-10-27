TESCO shoppers are being urged not to stockpile items in the run up to Christmas.

Festive items are already on sale at the supermarket giant, meaning people can get a head start on their Christmas shopping if they want to.

However, the supermarket's boss is reminding customers not to buy more than they need to.

Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry said: "Our stock levels are good, so there’s no need to buy more of your regular groceries than normal.

"And as the festive season approaches, it’s always busier for our stores, so please consider shopping a little earlier than you usually would, to avoid the peak festive period."

He also explained the guidelines which are being introduced for the festive period.

Mr Tarry added: "We understand that it won’t always be possible, but if you’re able to shop alone then please do. It’ll help make our stores safer and make everyone’s shop a bit quicker."

He said there will also be a 'traffic light system' put in place in some of the larger stores to help staff manage the flow in and out.

He added: "Once in-store, please keep to the social distancing markings. If there’s a queue outside and it’s raining, we’ll be handing out sanitised umbrellas in our larger stores.

"Please follow the legal guidance on wearing a face covering. If you forget to bring one, you can pick up a pack at the front of the store and pay for it with your shopping later."