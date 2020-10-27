FIREWORK displays are colourful and thrilling visual spectacles, but they can also be divisive, due to the impact they can have on animals and people’s mental health.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of this year’s firework and bonfire events have been cancelled, which will likely encourage more people to host their own.

But should members of the public be able to obtain fireworks as easily as they currently can, or should more regulations be in place and further checks carried out?

Among Gazette readers, the question of whether or not the vibrant pyrotechnics should be purchasable over the counter has proven to be a significant talking point.

David Cartwright believes now, more than ever, people should be able to enjoy the illuminating displays, even if that means lighting fireworks himself.

He said: “The only way we can socialise at the moment is in people’s gardens, so fireworks seem the perfect idea.

“For me personally, I can’t wait, I love fireworks, the bigger the better.”

Jim Cannell also believes self-organised firework displays should be allowed to go ahead and has told people concerned for their animals to lock them indoors.

“We have always had fireworks, I know we have idiots that misuse them, but for goodness sake we are not allowed to breath these days,” he said.

“At least give us a bit of pleasure. As for the animals, keep them indoors, that is what I do, so come on, do not be a snowflake, we have enough of them.”

Jo Grant, however, is adamant that fireworks should not be sold to members of the public – a stance which stems from a negative, personal experience.

“They are dangerous explosives, having had someone throw [a firework] at me, while walking my dogs, I would ban them,” she said.

“My dogs are petrified now, and I feel very strongly that they should not be sold.”

Carole Bridge, who has a small dog, says she is dreading fireworks night and is concerned how the loud noises could affect animals and children.

She said: “I appreciate that a family might like to have their social gathering outside and watch the fireworks.

“But I have a puppy, and kids walk over the fields and throw fireworks and some neighbours have bangers that scare me.

“So, I can’t imagine how little children feel, and as my local pub is shut, it will be an excuse to get drunk – I dread it.”

