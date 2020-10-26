GAZETTE readers have voiced their opinion over whether the public should be banned from buying fireworks.

Many Bonfire Night displays have been cancelled this year due to Covid regulations and some will be planing to et off their own fireworks

More than 300 people joined the Gazette on social media to argue for and against whether fireworks should be sold to the general public.

A majority of readers appeared to be in favour of not allowing sales.

The debate came as a firework display due to take place at the car boot site in Colchester Road, Weeley, was cancelled following a petition by nearby animal lovers.

Carole Bridge said: "I appreciate that a family might like to have their social gathering outside and watch the fireworks.

"But I have a puppy and, although I'm in the country, kids walk over fields and throw fireworks.

"Even some neighbours have bangers that scare me, so cant imagine how little children feel."

Sue Keeble added: "Nobody needs to be setting off fireworks in my opinion. Most wildlife and pets are terrified of them."

Louise Bell believes people let off fireworks for too many nights, rather than simply observing November 5.

"We used to have firework night,its now firework season," she said.

"There are too many unthoughtful selfish people around now."

Vikki Titch Driscoll said propel shouldn't be allowed big rockets.

"But I think people should be allowed to buy the little fountain ones for their own gardens," she added.

Tristan Nie thought it would be too difficult to regulate sale.

"It would be very had to ban them," he said.

"If the shops don’t sell them then they are easy enough to get hold of online and posted into the UK, with the additional risk they don’t meet UK standards - and so could be bigger and more dangerous."

But Ian Lark spoke in favour of allowing people to put on their own displays.

"Let's keep this British tradition going," he said.

"It seems whatever we do as a tradition there's always snowflakes who want to destroy it."

Jim Cannell added: "We have always had fireworks.

"I know we have idiots that misuse them but, for goodness sake, we are not allowed to breath these days.

"At least give us a bit of pleasure.

"As for the animals, keep them indoors."

Click here to find out what other Gazette readers had to say