A SERVICE of remembrance and thanksgiving for the bereaved in Walton will not take place this year.
All Saints' Parish Church said the service has been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
People are instead being invited to light a candle at the church, in High Street.
A spokesman said: "Sadly, due to the current restrictions, we are unable to hold our annual bereavement service in church this year.
"However, there will be an opportunity for all to light a candle in memory of a loved one on All Saints Day, Sunday, November 1.
"Please come any time between the 10.30am and 4pm services."
The church also has a podcast, with texts and music appropriate to the season, available to listen to at allsaintswalton.co.uk.