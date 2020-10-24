A MAN has been charged with drugs offences after officers executed a warrant in Colchester.
Essex Police officers raided an address in Albrighton Croft at about 6.30am on Friday October 23.
As a result, one man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply.
The force's 'North Raptor' officers seized suspected Class A drugs found on the premises, along with cash, knives and mobile phones.
This evidence has now been sent off for expert analysis.
The man, a 24 year-old of no fixed address, has since been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He is due to appear in court today.
The raid was part of the force's Operation Sceptre, which is a scheme designed to help officers crackdown on serious violence, drugs and knife crime in the county.