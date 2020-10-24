SEVERAL armed police officers have been spotted at a park in Colchester.

According to eyewitnesses, at least ten police officers with guns have been seen at a park in East Hill.

Four police cars, two police vans, and two unmarked police cars have all been spotted at the scene.

In photos obtained by the Gazette, a horde of police officers can be seen in the park's gated-off play area.

In other images, they can also be seen speaking with what appears to be a group of teenagers.

A 30-year-old woman, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I live near here and don’t want to see something like this going on.

"I saw two teenage boys being arrested and put in a marked van.

“There were at least ten armed officers, and so many police cars, both marked and unmarked.

“Someone was saying it was a few young drug dealers, but it seems far too heavy-handed for that.

"I’d like to know what’s going on. Is there a danger to the public?”

The reason behind the police's response is currently unknown, but Essex Police has been contacted for comment.

More information as and when we get it.