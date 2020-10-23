A LEISURE centre shut after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 will reopen on Tuesday, October 27.

Clacton Leisure Centre closed temporarily last week.

Tendring Council, which owns the site, said the closure allowed deep cleaning to take place, while some staff are also self-isolating.

Swimming pool opening hours will be reduced for the first two days while staff numbers are reduced due to self-isolation, and be back up to full opening hours on Thursday.

All lessons and courses will go ahead as normal and the rest of the leisure centre will fully re-open from Tuesday, but sessions must be pre-booked.

Covid-secure safety measures remain in place, such as hand sanitiser stations, and it is mandatory for leisure centre users and staff to wear a face covering while moving around in the facilities, unless they are exempt for health reasons.

Masks can then be removed while taking part in activities themselves.

Alex Porter, the council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, apologised to leisure centre users for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience while we undertook this precautionary measure, important to make sure we keep staff and centre users safe,” he said.

“We’re glad to be re-opening again so quickly given the size of the centre for deep cleaning, and I am grateful to our staff and contractors for responding so quickly to this.

"I’m also happy to hear the staff member who tested positive at Clacton Leisure Centre is continuing to do well.

“Leisure centres are important places for our community, enabling residents to keep fit and well, which is why we’re working so hard to keep them up and running in a Covid-secure way."