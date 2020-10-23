A video filmed from the skies above Colchester High Street has showcased repairs to its worn pavement.

Essex County Council released the video after carrying out works including laying new slabs and removing worn grouting.

Essex Highways managed the scheme, which was funded by Essex County Council and Colchester Council.

Kevin Bentley, Essex county councillor responsible for infrastructure, said: “Most of the pavement work was done at night to keep inconvenience to shops and shoppers to a minimum, and we avoided Friday and Saturday nights when night-time businesses are busiest.

"I thank all those businesses for their patience, and I’m sure they all will benefit from the improvements.”

It is hoped the improvements will make the pavements safer, more attractive and less likely to move or break.

Pavements on both sides of the High Street have been repaired, from the junction with North Hill to Queen Street, including around the war memorial in front of the Castle and including block paving on the road at West Stockwell Street.

Martin Goss, Colchester councillor responsible for environment, said: “I was very impressed with the work-rate, planning and attention to detail of the contractors on the High Street.

"Not only are the pavements improved, they are sealed and protected from future problems so that our traders will have an attractive backdrop to their shops to welcome visitors to the town centre. I am delighted our investment is already paying off.”

The work involved laying new paving slabs where needed, replacing damaged slabs with colour-matches.

Worn grouting has been removed, re-grouted and then sealed.

A video showcasing the techniques used in the work can be viewed here:

To minimise impact on pedestrians in the town centre, barriers and signs needed during working hours were removed after each night shift.

Sealing the grouting will make it easier for Colchester Council’s street cleaning team, as it protects the slabs and blocks and the grouting between them and underneath.

Replacement slab and grout colours were selected by Colchester Council officers to ensure a good colour match, and they were also chosen to be easily matched by any company that digs up and replaces any slabs in the future.