A SUSPECTED drug dealer was arrested following a police raid on a home in Jaywick.
Clacton’s local policing team and the force's Operation Raptor North team executed a warrant at the property in the deprived ward earlier this week.
A man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
A spokesman said: “Our Operation Raptor North officers found several wraps of suspected Class A drugs on the premises, together with a small quantity of another suspected Class A drug and a mobile phone, which will be sent off for analysis.
“The man has been released under investigation and our inquiries continue.”
Essex Police's Operation Raptor teams were set up in a bid to disrupt county lines drugs gangs targeting the county.