A NEW all-weather 3G pitch will be built at Clacton Leisure Centre after plans were given the green light.
Tendring Council submitted blueprints to replace the existing sand-based pitch at the Vista Road site with a slightly larger modern artificial pitch.
The plans are part of a wider project that includes a land swap between Tendring Council and Essex County Council to pave the way for expansion at neighbouring Clacton County High School.
County Hall is giving Tendring Council extra land at Rush Green in Clacton and will pay for a series of improvements including the new 3G pitch.
Catering for 11-a-side as well as youth and mini soccer games, the proposals were supported by the Football Foundation and Essex Football Association.
The new pitch will not be suitable for hockey – with the existing facility being used by a local club – but Tthe council will look to provide alternative hockey provision for the district in Brightlingsea.
Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, welcomed the committee’s decision.
“This new pitch will support grassroots football in Tendring, providing a top facility for local clubs to use,” he said.
“By improving the quality of pitches we hope to support more people into physical activity, which is important for their wellbeing.”
Conditions were imposed to ensure trees removed as part of the works are replaced by others.