A DAREDEVIL council chairman threw himself from an aeroplane at 13,000ft to raise cash to support hard-working volunteers.

Tendring Council chairman Dan Lan took part in a tandem parachute jump at Beccles Airfield in aid of Community Voluntary Services Tendring.

The Clacton-based group promotes and develops voluntary and community action across the district.

Mr Land is raising cash for the charity throughout the year - his second term as chairman of the council - and has already raised £1,270.

After his first jump, he returned just 24 hours later for a second go.

Dan said: “The real point of terror comes as you finally hang out of the plane, legs and body weight supported only by the guy you are strapped to.

“We span upside down, rolled around a few times and then we stabilised.

“I think my instructor delayed pulling the mini-shoot for a little bit longer than normal as I think he sensed I was up for some fun in the air.

“I never thought I’d go back 24 hours later and do it all again, but I did - and the second time was scarier.”

Mr Land said the challenge was a scary one as he isn’t a good flyer, but that made it more rewarding. To donate, go to rb.gy/wcxbvg.