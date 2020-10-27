A COMMUNITY group refused to let drizzly weather or coronavirus restrictions dampen their spirits as they celebrated an annual fundraising event.

Every October volunteers and members of the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust hold an Apple Day to boost funds for the organisation.

This usually sees the Railway Cottage Garden, in Station Approach, transformed into an apple market bustling with hundreds of people.

As well as purchasing tasty, fresh-picked produce, visitors can also enjoy a variety of stalls and activities.

This year’s event, however, was somewhat scaled down as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and Government-imposed social distancing restrictions.

Despite this, and the wet weather, the Apple Day went ahead as safely as possible, attracting local foodies and residents eager to help boost the trust’s coffers.

Frinton In Bloom’s David Foster said the event, which took place last Saturday in its usually setting, was a huge success.

“The weather was overcast but it did not dampen the spirits of the volunteers and members of the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust,” he said.

“Usually in October the trust has an Apple Day, but due to the Covid-19 virus it had to be toned down and managed for social distancing.

“Despite these difficult times, gardens still have to be maintained, as well as the outgoings required to keep the James Stevens No.14 lifeboat in good working order.

“All monies raised go towards the many and varied trust activities.”

The Apple Day raised (input amount here) for the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust.