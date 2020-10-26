AN angry campaigner believes a caravan park’s “nightmare” decision to build a bridge will quadruple the amount of traffic passing through a coastal village.

Mick Masterson has lived in Jaywick for 19 years and is the chairman of both the Friends of Brooklands and the Jaywick Summer Fayre.

According to Mr Masterson, a bridge is being built over Jaywick’s sea defences, which will connect three of the area’s seafront-based caravan parks.

These include Martello Beach, St Osyth Beach and Seawick, which are all owned by family staycation company Park Holidays.

Hutleys Caravan Park, however, which sits in between them, is not currently owned by Park Holidays.

Although more convenient for visitors to the coast, Mr Masterson says the bridge will prove horrendous for Jaywick residents.

He explained: “To get to the Seawick or St Osyth parks at the moment you have to go via St John’s Road around the back.

“So, this will not only double, but quadruple the amount of traffic coming through Jaywick and it will be a nightmare.

“The knock-on effect of this will allow thousands of caravan owners to drive through Jaywick on their way backwards and forwards from Clacton and London.”

Mr Masterson is particularly annoyed as he says locals have been left out of the loop, an accusation which is denied by Park Holidays.

Unlike some developments, for which public consolations may be arranged to gauge the opinion of residents, Mr Masterson says locals have been left out of the loop.

He added: “I am bothered because of the surreptitious nature of the project, albeit on private land, and no-one is telling the locals what is going on.

“A lot of people are going to be annoyed by this.”

A spokesman for Park Holidays, however, defended the project.

He said: “Planning consent was granted for the construction of the bridge following a process which included consultation with all stakeholders.

“There are also environmental implications – in terms of reduced road traffic and the attendant air pollution – in removing the anomaly of two holiday parks just yards apart.

“It has also been noted the bridge will provide an improved means of evacuating Jaywick and surrounding areas should this be necessitated in an emergency by coastal flooding.”