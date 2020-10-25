A SCHOOL'S outdoor areas which are loved by young pupils were mindlessly vandalised over the weekend.
Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School, in Stanley Road, has a specific outside play areas for early years students and another for Year 1s.
For many of the excited and wide-eyed children, being able to enjoy the great outdoors is their favourite part of the day.
But that enjoyment was temporarily placed on hold on Monday morning after teachers discovered two of the school's outdoor areas had been vandalised.
A spokesman for the primary school said: "I am very sad to say that our early years outside area and our Year 1 outside area were vandalised by teenagers over the weekend.
"We believe we know who is responsible and hope that the matter will be dealt with swiftly."