A SCHOOL has unveiled a memorial garden so young students and teachers can remember their beloved friend and pupil after he sadly died.

Bosses at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School, in Windsor Avenue, Clacton, have had a garden and bench built in memory of Frankie Fry, who attended the school.

Frankie, who “was always smiling and would light up the room”, passed away aged just six years old, and had undergone open heart surgery several times as a baby.

His memory, however, will now live on in the form of a special memorial garden and bench, which is adorned with ‘Frankie Fry’s Friendship Bench… where smiles last.’

The tranquil space was officially opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was attended by Frankie’s mum Emma Jowitt, dad Peter, and other family members.

Emma said: “Thank you to all those involved in donating and preparing the garden in Frankie’s memory.”

Oakwood’s headteacher, Kathy Maguire-Egan, was also at the presentation and unveiling, and reflected on Frankie’s time at the school before paying tribute to him.

A spokesman for the school said: “Those who worked with Frankie thought it would be fitting to have a permanent reminder of a lovely member of the school community.

“So, the garden and bench were built in his honor as a place for the children to sit and read and remember Frankie.

“Everyone in school knew Frankie even if they didn’t work with him directly. He was always smiling and would light up the room.”