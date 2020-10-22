TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a “true, colourful, local legend” who had become part of the fabric of a seaside town.

Betty Heffer, born Joan in 1923 to Robert and Doris Austin, died peacefully on September 14, in Walton, at the impressive and commendable age of 97.

Despite battling onset dementia and having a knee operation at the age of 79 and then again aged 81, very little deterred Betty from walking around her beloved town.

Often seen with her famous shopping trolley, Betty, who lived in the same home she was born in, in Grove Avenue, until her death, enjoyed watching the world go by.

Betty was a former café worker who served fish and chips to the public and troops during the Second World War, before working at the Blue Penguin, in Walton.

She married twice, first to John Scott and then Eddie Heffer, and in total, she had four sons, including Dennis and David, and Peter and Andrew.

Andrew, her youngest, sadly died just over a year ago while still living with Betty, which son David says she never really come to terms with.

Paying tribute to his late mum and the Walton stalwart, he said: “Betty will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

“She lost her youngest son and never really recovered from the shock of that, although, that did not stop her still getting out and about.

“Even though she had the onset of dementia, she did not let it stop her and walked everywhere.

“She could be seen walking around Walton with her shopping trolley every day, and she would often sit in the gardens near Walton church just to watch the world go by.

“Betty was a true, colourful, local legend.”

Betty Heffer was laid to rest on October 8 and guests and those that knew her were asked to donate in her memory to Dementia UK.