A LOVING mum from Essex has spoken of the benefits fostering children has had on her own family.

For more than 50 years Essex County Council has been matching children with foster parents and it is now calling on more people to consider opening their homes to young people.

It is estimated more than 7,000 new foster families are needed across the country over the next 12 months.

In particular, there is a need for more Essex foster carers who can provide homes for children with physical or learning disabilities, as well as for older children and sibling groups.

Kim Shears, from Clacton, has been fostering for 16 years and currently has two young girls with cerebral palsy in her care.

The 57-year-old said a lack of experience or not having a large home should not be barriers to coming forward.

“I had always been reluctant to foster a child with disabilities as I didn’t feel that I had the relevant experience,” she said.

“Little did I know my first experience of fostering would reverse my opinion emphatically.

“My first foster child was a baby who, as he grew older, had difficulties lifting his head and learning to speak. He was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“We very much grew together, learning from each other what worked.

“Although I get ongoing training and support from Essex County Council, the child themselves is often the best teacher.

“I’ve learnt over the years that what works for one child does not necessarily work for another even if they have the same disability.”

Kim had worked with children for a long time and the nursery where she worked was owned by a foster carer so it was always in the back of her mind as something she wanted to pursue.

When her husband moved out of the family home, Kim decided it was the perfect time to embrace full-time fostering as it would also give her more time with her six biological children.

In the family home, Kim has a daughter aged 20 and a son aged 24, alongside her two foster children. Three of her daughters and a son have already moved into their own homes.

The whole family agree fostering has changed their lives for the better.

“Helping a child focus on the things that they can do, as opposed to the things they can’t do, has had a really positive influence on our own approach to life,” she said.

“We’ve all grown to be much more compassionate and understanding of other people’s needs.

“I don’t see them as children with disabilities but just children. And my family is giving them what all children deserve – a happy childhood.”

Foster carers can be single, married, from a same-sex family or retired.

Fostering can be undertaken on a part-time basis or offered as a full-time role, both with the full support of the council.

Louise McKinlay, councillor responsible for children and families at Essex County Council, said: “Our foster carers help build better, brighter futures for hundreds of children across Essex every year.

“We desperately need more people like Kim to foster those with both physical and learning disabilities.

“Nobody should discount themselves if they feel they don’t have the right experience or a suitable home to accommodate someone.”

Essex County Council provides training to all foster carers and ongoing support. There is also an active network of support groups.

There is weekly fee and allowance for each child with added benefits including paid breaks and expenses.

Find out more by visiting essex adoptionandfostering.co.uk/ fostering or calling 0800 801 530.