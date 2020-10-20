WORKS are underway on a £1.1million scheme to improve sea defences in St Osyth

The Environment Agency scheme for Seawick Sea Defences will help protect 27 homes, businesses, 1,800 caravans and 343 holiday chalets from flooding.

It will reduce the risk of erosion to the existing sea defences by placing rock armour around the sea wall at Hutley’s Gap and along a 250 metre section in front of the Bel Air Chalet Estate.

By improving the defences, the low lying area behind the seawall will be better protected from sea flooding.

Tom Stanley, project manager, said: “The Seawick Sea Defences project will benefit the local area into the future by better protecting the current seawall from erosion and enhancing biodiversity in the process.

“In carrying out this work now we are extending the life of the existing seawall in the most cost effective way.

“Without this project, larger more expensive works would be required in the near future.”

“The project has an ambitious timeline and we would like to thank Tendring Council for allowing us to meet this by permitting the works to take place from early mornings to late evenings, and the local community for their understanding whilst the work takes place.”

During the first weeks of the scheme, rock will be delivered by road and kept in a temporary storage area on the upper section of beach.

Construction will be focussed around low-tides between the hours of 5am and 9pm.

Dump trucks will distribute the rocks to where they are needed and large excavators will then place them to form the rock armour.

The work will be carried out by Environment Agency contractors Van Oord who are expected to complete the work by the end of the year, subject to weather conditions.