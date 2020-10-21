A BAR owner claims police are “trying to make an example” of him after officers alleged he “potentially exposed hundreds of people” to Covid-19 by reopening during the pandemic.

Truth/Pulse, in Marine Parade East, faced a licensing hearing yesterday after police called for a review following allegations it breached coronavirus restrictions.

It was claimed the establishment breached the regulations by operating as a nightclub, including people dancing, on August 14.

Nightclubs, dance halls and discotheques were prohibited from opening as part of the regulations.

A report claimed it “risked potential exposure of hundreds of people via the spreading of coronavirus” at a time when Clacton was on the cusp of a local lockdown.

Tendring Council’s licensing sub-committee was played a video clip obtained from social media purporting to show people dancing and not social distancing.

William Moody, district licensing officer for Essex Police, said: “We can’t accept the venue was powerless to stop people dancing or had no say in what customers were doing or that customers could do whatever they want.

“When police attended the scene there was live music, an open dance floor and livestream DJ.”

He added there was a “clear and calculated” breach of the rules.

“It shows exactly why nightclubs have closed and why young people are at high risk of catching coronavirus,” he said.

“We have seen in Tendring cases having quadrupled in recent weeks and why we need to take strong action with regard to this.”

The committee also heard that on a further visit to the bar on August 15, officers raised concerns over the management of the queue, which was causing an obstruction on the pavement.

Designated Premises Supervisor Jenna Howard said there is no designated area for dancing and music levels were preset.

“We were busier than we anticipated, but we did put additional staff on for the second night and had a one-way system put in,” she said.

“After receiving the prohibition notice we closed and haven’t reopened since.”

Owner Rob Howard added the nightspot only reopened at the suggestion of the authorities to take pressure off other spots, including a nearby establishment that was having issues with violence, weapons and drugs.

Mr Howard said: “I’m a high-risk person myself – I have diabetes and a heart condition. I would not put myself at risk.

“It’s disgusting that they think I would put anyone else at risk.

“I believe they’re trying to set an example by using us – and only using me because I have a flash car.”

Tendring Council’s licensing sub-committee adjourned the meeting and is expected to publish its decision on Friday.

Essex Police has called for the venue’s licence to be suspended for three months and for the designated premises supervisor being removed from the post, an earlier closing time, and that the provision of off-sales of alcohol be removed from the licence.