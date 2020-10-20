AN author from Walton has donated £500 to his hometown's foodbank from the profits of his latest book.

Steven Walker, from Sunny Point, has handed cash to Walton and District Community Foodbank thanks to cash raised from the, about the town's beloved Naze.

He published the book to help Walton Foodbank due to the impact of Covid-19 on the poorest families in the area.

The retired social worker and psychotherapist worked in front line of child protection services and went on to teach about child and adolescent mental health at Anglia Ruskin University and the Essex University.

He spent years researching the unique history, ecology, fossil record and architectural heritage of The Naze and was happy to donate the profits of the book.

Steven said: "Food poverty in this area has increased sharply in the past ten years of unnecessary government austerity and hit the most vulnerable families the hardest.

"According to the national charity the Trussell Trust there are now more than 2000 foodbanks in the UK distributing two million food parcels annually.

"There are also over four million children living in poverty which is a scandal and a shameful record for the Tory government, which has just announced a cut in benefits to the poorest families via the dysfunctional Universal Credit system.

"This Winter will be extremely hard for local families in need and I thank all those who bought the book knowing it would help others."

He added that there are still copies of the book available at The Naze Links Cafe and Revved Up Bikers Tea Rooms in Walton.