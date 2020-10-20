A PROJECT to turn former NHS offices into a super surgery in Clacton has been highlighted as one of a number of innovative projects that will help to benefit more than a million patients across the country.

NHS Property Services, which manges ten per cent of the NHS estate, said more than 100 transformational schemes are in the pipeline alongside its day to day estate and facilities management.

It said the projects will reallocate or refurbish vacant space, build new facilities, deliver social prescribing initiatives, and dispose of vacant space to benefit 1.2 million patients over the next three years.

One of those projects highlighted by the NHS body includes a long-awaited £1.5million surgery for Clacton.

The scheme will see two dated and cramped GP practices - Clacton’s Epping Close Surgery and Holland-on-Sea’s Frinton Road Medical Centre - move into refurbished NHS offices at Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way.

The surgeries currently have a total of almost 9,000 patients, but the new facility could support 12,000 patients.

Work started earlier this year to pave the way for the creation of eight consulting rooms, seven treatment rooms, a phlebotomy room and a digital facility.

Simon Taylor, head of portfolio optimisation at NHS Property Services said: “At a time when the NHS is facing challenges never seen before, these projects will be integral in helping to support the health service moving forwards.

"By using the estate more efficiently, over the coming years we can provide better quality spaces for the provision of healthcare, which will improve patients’ experience, as well as create better environments for healthcare professionals to deliver care.

“Across all of our projects we are working in partnership with local and regional NHS teams to understand their priorities and how we can develop and deliver solutions together, so everyone gets the best possible care now, and in the future.

"Using our knowledge and experience of working with NHS teams across the country, we have also, importantly, been able to help share learnings and scale-up best practice that already exists within the health service.”

NHS Property Services said the projects support the NHS’ Long Term Plan, such as social prescribing provision, which will help the health service in its drive to provide a more holistic approach to health and wellbeing.

Rita Garnett, chairman of the Frinton Road Patient Participation Group (PPG), previously said patients have been calling for improved facilities in the area for years.

She said the existing surgery is "cramped, dated, no longer fit for purpose" but that the new facility will go a long way to addressing the issues.