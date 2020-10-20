PLANS for a magical Christmas experience have been unveiled by bosses at Clacton Pier.

A life-size reindeer, Frosty the snowman, animatronic characters, live music, and a cracker deal are all being lined-up for families.

The landmark said the Santa’s North Pole Experience will be bigger and better than anything put on over the festive period in the past.

Pier director Billy Ball said that with many major town and city-based Christmas festivities cancelled families will be looking to local events.

“We aim to offer a quality festive experience which can be enjoyed by all and will also offer something different to past years,” he said.

“To this end we are pumping funds into this initiative to ensure a memorable time at the end of what has been a very challenging year for everyone.

“This will obviously take into account all the Covid restrictions, including social distancing, that will be in place to make sure it is safe provided people follow the guidelines.”

The pier will also stage its popular Breakfast with Santa which has been a hit over the past two years.

“We are building on what we have put on before but adding to it in a way that will bring plenty of new features.”

Visitors to Santa’s Grotto will have the chance to encounter his hard-working elves, along with a warm welcome to the North Pole from Frosty the snowman.

The journey will also involve the reindeer’s stables and magical decorations before meeting the main man himself – all in a truly festive atmosphere.

This weekend the pier launches it fangtastic Halloween Festival, which will last for nine days.

The monstrous event, which will also be Covid compliant, will involve a host of free activities, fun, entertainment, and decorations as well as a special offer.

The indoor area will be decorated and other features include a monstrous model display, a free ghost hunt pack and creepy colouring competition.