A FURTHER two schools have reported having cases of coronavirus, resulting in several staff members having to self-isolate.

Bosses at White Hall Academy, in Melbourne Road, Clacton, have confirmed someone within the school has taken a positive Covid-19 test.

Six staff members, who are said to not be displaying any symptoms, have now been asked to self-isolate for two weeks and follow NHS guidance.

In a letter sent out on Sunday, headteacher Gavin Bradley reassured parents and carers and stressed that none of the school’s class ‘bubbles’ had been breached.

He said: “We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and working closing with Public Health England.

“I understand this news may be worrying, but please be assured we are doing all we can to protect your children and keep everyone on our site safe.

“Fortunately, as a result of the stringent measures put in place by the school, none of the class bubbles are affected at this moment.

“The school is able to remain fully open and all children should continue to attend if they remain well.

"I would like to re-iterate that at this moment in time no class teacher or learning support assistant are amongst the staff members who have been advised to isolate."

Officials from Tendring Technology College also informed parents and carers on Sunday of a positive case at the school’s Frinton campus, in Rochford Way.

In a letter, seen by the Gazette, bosses said a Year 10 pupil has tested positive for Covid-19 and they, too, are now following guidance from several health bodies.

It is unknown how many people will now need to quarantine, but anyone who is asked to – be it a student or a teacher – will not return until after the October half-term.

Since the developments at both schools were made public, parents and carers have voiced their concerns over having to continue sending their children into school.

One branded the approach of schools as “illogical and frankly bizarre” and questioned the safety of the environments in which students are studying.

A spokesman for Tendring Technology College, however, said it was doing all it could to keep students safe.

They said: “We can confirm that a pupil at the academy has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In line with the Department for Education and Public Health England’s guidance, all close contacts of the pupil are now self-isolating and return to school on Monday 2 November after the half term break.

“A deep clean of the zone and classrooms that the group has been based in, is also taking place as a further precautionary measure.

“In the meantime, we will revert to providing virtual learning for all affected pupils whilst they are at home, so that they can continue their learning if they feel well enough to do so.

“The safety of our pupils and staff is our number one priority and we have written to parents to inform them and to reassure them of our processes and practices.”

The news follows the closure of Clacton Coastal Academy until after half-term, which was announced after officials confirmed it had become an ‘Established Outbreak’.

The latest school cases also come just days after positive Covid-19 numbers surpassed 1,000 in Tendring, and 9,500 in the Essex County Council jurisdiction.