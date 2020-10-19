PLANS for a new all-weather 3G pitch at Clacton Leisure Centre have been recommended for approval by planning officers.
Tendring Council has submitted blueprints to replace the artificial grass pitch, along with anew high-level fence and maintenance equipment store, at the leisure centre in Vista Road.
The plans are part of a wider project that will see a massive expansion of Clacton County High School.
It includes a land swap between Tendring Council and Essex County Council so the school can expand to cater for the growing number of pupils leaving primary school in the town.
Tendring Council's cabinet agreed last year to transfer land from the neighbouring Vista Road recreation ground in order to increase the playing field space at the school.
In exchange County Hall is giving Tendring Council extra land at Rush Green in Clacton and will pay for a series of improvements, including a new 3G pitch.
A report said: “The proposals would deliver an enhanced playing facility, with better qualities, in a suitable location
“It would give rise to a considerable benefit to the wider community through the provision of an enhanced playing facility and the continued opportunity for usage throughout the year.
“Moreover, the proposed artificial grass pitch would make a significant contribution towards addressing the unmet demand for modern football facilities in the district.”
A decision is expected to be made by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.
