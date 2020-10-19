A GIFT shop in Brightlingsea will be given a spell in the limelight as part of a national campaign highlighting the country's most inspiring small businesses.

Little Boat Gifts, in New Street, was launched by Olivia Reilly five years ago.

The independent shop sells gifts, greetings cards and bespoke frames.

It will be highlighted as part of Small Biz 100, a national campaign aimed at boosting small firms during these challenging times.

In the 100 days building up to Small Business Saturday on December 5, Small Biz 100 is showcasing a daily celebration of the vibrant range of small, community driven businesses across the UK.

Little Boat Gifts will be placed in the spotlight on October 30, with a host of events planned to make the most of the day.

Olivia said: "“After a rollercoaster ride of a year we were delighted to be chosen to be part of Small Biz 100, and are excited about being a part of something with so many inspiration businesses.

"We can’t wait until our day on October 30 and being able to shout about our little town and its great High Street.”

Among the other firms being recognised are a family run florist in Bristol, a beauty salon in Inverness, and a wine school in Chester.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: "Congratulations to Little Boat Gifts for joining the Small Biz 100.

"This campaign highlights the amazing, positive impact small firms have on communities across the UK.

"Given the phenomenally tough time small businesses have had, and the special role they played supporting communities in lockdown, it’s vital we continue to support them as this crisis continues."

Now in its eighth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday has grown significantly each year, with a record turnout of 17.6 million people choosing to shop small on the day last year, generating an estimated £800million.