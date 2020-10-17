Colchester Zoo has announced it will be making some changes in response to a rise in coronavirus cases in Essex.

But bosses insist the venue will be largely unaffected by the new high Covid alert level which is now in force across much of the county.

The zoo says it has recieved a high volume of calls in response to the new alert level.

Visitors will be asked to follow the rule of six around much of the zoo and are still required to wear a mask inside.

But bosses are asking any guests from the 'very high' tier of restrictions, such as Liverpool, not to visit the zoo.

Here are the changes being brought in:

Capacity

Because of the rise in infection rates across Essex, the zoo has reduced its daily capacity to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

Tickets are currently available to purchase until the November 1, but visitors cannot bu a ticket beyond that point because of the "changing situation".

Pre-booked Tickets

Bosses say any visitors who have purchased tickets who are now unable to visit due to their local alert level, will be entitely to a complimentary ticket valid for one visit within nine months.

Anyone affected is urged to email the zoo as soon as possible.

Experiences

Anyone who has booked a animal experience who is unable to participate due to their local alert level can request a new date free of charge.

A spokesman for the zoo added: "Unless we contact you to reschedule your experience you can safely assume your experience is safe to go ahead as usual.

"Please email us if you would like to do this and we will respond to your request as soon as we are able."

Zoo's message to supporters

Bosses have once again called on visitors and supporters to help protect the zoo's future in anyway they can.

A spokesman said: "With the further reduction in visitor capacity and continuation of offering under threes to visit free of charge, the fight for survival has become harder than ever before and without your visits unfortunately the future does not look bright for the zoo.

"If you would like to give a donation to help towards Colchester Zoo’s future you can do so via the Zoo’s Emergency Operating Fund.

"Your safety remains paramount to us and we will continue to do our utmost to ensure Colchester Zoo continues to be a Covid-free environment and so kindly ask you to follow all the safety measures we have put in place during your visit."