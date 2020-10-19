A SUSPECTED thief was caught with a Minnie Mouse bag full of alcohol.
Security guards at the Water Glade Retail Park in Clacton, and in collaboration with the Counter Crime Partnership, stopped a man as he left Morrison’s and was suspected of not having paid for the drink.
Several bottles of spirits, with a combined total cost of more than £100, were found in a Minnie Mouse bag.
The security tags, which were still attached to the drinks, appeared to have been wrapped in tin foil which can prevent alarms from being triggered.
He was arrested on suspicion of theft with the police investigation on-going.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating a theft from Water Glade Retail Park, in Clacton.
“We were called on Monday, October 5, just before 1pm, with reports that a man was suspected of taking bottles of spirits worth a three figured sum and attempted to make off without paying.
“Our investigation is ongoing.”