SCHOOL students have raised almost £250 for charity after taking part in a themed non-uniform day to further the discussion around young people’s mental health.
Pupils at Hamford Primary Academy, in Elm Tree Avenue, Walton, donned vibrant yellow clothing last Friday in aid of Hello Yellow Day.
The annual nationwide event, organised by charity Young Minds, is designed to highlight how children and young people can also suffer mental health problems.
As part of the unique and forward-thinking school day, the Hamford Primary Academy pupils engaged in a variety of special activities, helping them establish ways to combat their own moments of anxiety and sadness.
Staff members at the school were also eager to get involved, with PE teacher, Sean Hillier, morphing into a human banana to mark the occasion.
A spokesman for Hamford Primary Academy said the day was a huge hit with the young students, who managed to raise just shy of £250 for Young Minds.
“The children arrived at school with music playing, a human banana on the school gate and the sun shining,” she said.
“They spent time completing activities focusing on what they can do when they feel anxious or upset.
“These are challenging times for all of us and it is vital we find ways to support the mental health of our children.
“We have raised a remarkable £245.81 with donations still coming in.”
To find out more about Young Minds visit youngminds.org.uk.