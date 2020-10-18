A CHARITY volunteer has raised more than £1,000 for animals in need after virtually completing an agonising road race which was halted by coronavirus.

Sarah Morton, 57, from Clacton, has worked as an animal care assistant for the National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton for 16 years.

She was due to tackle this year’s London Marathon, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only professional runners were allowed to take part.

Not willing to let the virus deter her from achieving her goal, Sarah, instead, decided to map-out her own 26.2-mile route around Tendring.

Sarah, who took part in the 2005 London Marathon, completed splinter-inducing challenge in just under eight and a half hours, defying the torrid weather.

“The wind and rain was horrendous one way, and I got very cold and wet, so I was certainly glad I’d taken a change of clothes,” said Sarah.

“I had amazing support from my friends, such as Barbara Ager, who walked the full distance with me, and my colleagues from the trust and Purple PALS walkers.

“They made such an immense difference and without them, I don’t know that I would have finished with the conditions the way they were.

Sarah also used testing trek to generate more than £1,000 for the National Animal Welfare Trust, which provides support to abandoned cats and dogs.

She added: “I am overwhelmed by the donations that have been made and I still have some cash donations to collect as well, but so far, we have raised over £1,000.

“It’s no secret that this year has been a challenge for the trust, but I want to see us able to continue saving animals now and in the future.

“We are only a small centre, but last year we found forever homes for 180 animals, so, thank you to everyone who supported me in one way or another.”

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-morton24.