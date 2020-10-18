A charity is launching a month long sit up challenge to raise vital funds.
Farleigh Hospice, based in Chelmsford has launched the challenge which asks participants to complete 3,000 sit ups in 30 days to help raise funds for the hospice.
The challenge runs from November 1 to 30 and is completely free to sign up.
All money raised through the challenge will go directly to the charity who care for people living with a life-limiting illness or bereavement.
Everyone who takes part will receive a goodie bag with a limited edition t-shirt, one day free gym pass, sticker, pen, and wall chart.
They will also have access to the challenge Facebook group with health care professionals including a personal trainer, nutritionist, and physiotherapist, as well as a challenger music playlist.
For more information and to sign up go to farleighhospice.org/situp.