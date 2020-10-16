A popular Christmas tradition is set to look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
KellyBronze farm, in Danbury, who are famous for their Christmas turkeys will be operating a special drive through click and collect service.
For many families, collecting a turkey is a Christmas tradition, so Kelly's Turkeys were keen to keep the festive spirit alive.
The turkey's will be available through a drive-through grotto where Santa and his elves will be up to all sorts or tricks.
Families can also enjoy food and drink from the comfort of there own car.
The KellyBronze Drive-Through will be open December 22 from 5-10pm December 23 from 7am-10pm and December 24 from 7am-3pm.
