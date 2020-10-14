A WOMAN who goaded her pet into biting a police officer has been banned from keeping dogs for years.

Police were called to De Grey Road, Colchester, in May after residents became concerned about the behaviour of Lucy Ackerman, who lived nearby at the time.

When officers arrived, Ackerman, 43, was aggressive, raising her fists and her pet Jack Russell was off the lead.

During a scuffle, she assaulted a police officer and a special constable, while the dog bit one of them on the hand.

Ackerman was heard to be saying 'Go on girl' and encouraging the dog to attack.

Ackerman, now of Raycliff Avenue, Clacton, admitted being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court last month.

Ackerman was said to be dealing with a bereavement at the time of the incident and was now much more careful with the dog.

She was handed a four month curfew banning her from leaving her house between 7pm and 7am.

Ackerman must attend 30 rehabilitation days and pay £75 compensation to one officer and £200 to another.

She has been disqualified from being in charge of a dog for five years.