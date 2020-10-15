A POPULAR seaside attraction will be enjoyed free of charge this weekend as bosses attempt to "bright things up" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Walton Pier, which boasts everything from an amusement complex to funfair rides, is encouraging residents young and old to let loose without paying a penny.
Publishing mood-lifting offer on social media, a Walton Pier representative announced everybody will be given free reign of the fairground rides on Saturday and Sunday.
A spokesman for Walton Pier said: "We know this year has been pretty depressing so far but we want to brighten things up a bit at Walton Pier.
"So, this weekend, we will be letting everybody ride free on all our fairground rides.
"Make sure you come down and have some fun at Walton Pier.
"We all deserve to have a bit of fun at the moment, don’t we?"
Guests of secondary school age and above have been told that face coverings must be worn at all times, as the pier will likely be much busier than usual.
Social distancing is also in operation at Walton Pier, which visitors will be expected to adhere to
Walton Pier's rides will be open from 12-8pm on Saturday and 12-5pm Sunday.