A PEDAL-PUSHING pensioner who was left devastated after his cherished bicycle was stolen has been given a brand new set of wheels.

Last month, Albert Morton, 88, from St Osyth, cycled to Specsavers, in Clacton’s Pier Avenue, using his trusted electric Carrera bike.

At the time, the keen cyclist used his beloved black bicycle almost every day to run errands and considered it his only form of transport.

Having securely chained it up outside the opticians, Mr Morton went to have his scheduled hearing test.

But the Veterans’ Club member was left heartbroken after leaving the audiologists to find his £1,500 bike had been stolen.

“It was incredibly distressing, I was in shock,” he said.

“But the Specsavers staff were really helpful, they gave me a chair to sit on, rang the police and ordered me a taxi home.”

“I like the staff a lot.”

Speaking to the Gazette after the theft, Mr Morton told how his freedom and independence had been snatched away from him.

He was having to rely on other people to take him from place to place, which did not sit right with him.

He subsequently launched a campaign on social media to recover the pinched two-wheeler offering a financial reward to anyone who could help put him back on the road.

The Gazette also ran an article to raise awareness of the cowardly and selfish theft with the hope the bicycle may be retrieved.

The team at Specsavers, in Clacton, however, has now presented Mr Morton with a brand new bike.

Stuart Moir, director at the Pier Avenue store, said: “All of us were really upset when we heard what had happened to Mr Morton’s bike.

“We know what a lifeline the bike is to him and knew we had to do something to try and help him.

“I am glad we could help Mr Morton find his freedom again with his new bike.

“When something as difficult as this happens, it is great to be able to help out and put a smile back on his face.”

Mr Morton, who was taken to Halford’s to collect his new ride before showing it off to staff at the opticians, is overjoyed to be back cycling again.

He added: “I am so happy and it really is a lovely gesture from Specsavers, so a big thank you to them.

“They have been so good, but a lot of this is thanks to the Gazette too.”