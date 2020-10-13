A PROPOSAL on Frinton beach caught the attention of hundreds of locals who have wished a young couple well.
Jamie Burge, 25, from Hornchurch, popped the question to Taylor Jones, 20, from Grays, on the sands at the genteel resort on Saturday morning.
James, who works at B&Q, often visits Frinton, where his parents live.
His mum Julie said: “They love coming down here and would eventually like to move down here.
“He wanted to propose on Frinton beach purely because they love it so much.
“We have two westies and when they come down they head straight to the beach with them and spend a few hours there.”
Taylor was clueless that Jamie was set to propose despite photographer friend Zamanur Quadir being present – as he had told her they would be helping him by taking part in a photo shoot for his portfolio.
Taylor accepted the proposal and Julie posted the picture of the moment on local social media pages, receiving hundreds of responses.
“It’s such a miserable time at the moment they I went on Facebook and posted the picture,” she said.
“It got such a great reaction - we couldn’t believe how many people replied.”
Julie said the couple hope to find a home before tying the knot.