VILLAGERS fear plans for 80 new homes on a field would “erode” the green gap between Clacton and Little Clacton.

Paul Bartholomew, from LPB Homes, has submitted blueprints for 80 homes on a six acre site at Foots Farm, in Thorpe Road, Great Clacton.

The homes would be built on the south corner of the site at Thorpe Road’s junction with Centenary Way.

Just last month villagers celebrated after a planning inspector dismissed an appeal over 245 homes on 32 acres of the farm next to the site.

She said the plans would erode the open rural setting and the separate identity of Little Clacton.

Little Clacton Parish Council has called for the application for 80 homes to be rejected.

He said: “We seek to protect the green gap between Little Clacton and Clacton and not allow it to become a 'stone throw' gap.

“Centenary way should be kept free of development

“The recently decided refusal at appeal for more properties at Foot farms confirms all our reasons for refusal, including identifying we have our building numbers.

“The proposal would erode the separate identities of Clacton and Little Clacton and undermine the character and quality of the landscape.”

The proposal include plans for one, two and three bedroom homes and apartments, and public open space.

A report said: “The proposed scheme will create a newly defined edge to the built-up area of Clacton, establishing a coherent relationship with the open countryside to the north west that is in agricultural use.

“This is important to the design of the development, ensuring that the density of development and the character of the site is harmonious with the suburban streets to the south and south east.”

A decision on the plan is expected to be made by Tendring Council by December 23.