MORE than 40 students are now self-isolating alongside three staff members after a secondary school student tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier today, Clacton County High School's executive headteacher, Neil Gallagher, confirmed a Year 11 student had received a positive test for Covid-19.
The pupil had last been in the school on October 7, but three staff members and 43 Year 11s have now been asked to stay at home and self-quarantine.
The development came a week after school bosses confirmed a County High sixth form student had also tested positive, which required 33 students to self-isolate.
Speaking about the most recent case, Mr Gallagher said: "A Year 11 student has had a confirmed positive test.
"We have taken advice from Public Health England and followed our internal ‘track and trace’ procedures.
"Consequently three members of staff and 43 Year 11 students are now at home self-isolating.
"We look forward to welcoming them all back to school on Thursday 22 October."
