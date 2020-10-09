A LEISURE centre in Walton which has been closed after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 is undergoing a deep clean.

Tendring Council yesterday said it is "temporarily" closing Walton Lifestyles, in the Esplanade, as a precautionary measure.

The council said Public Health England and its own Environmental Health team were alerted, while other staff self-isolate.

Speaking today at a meeting of Tendring Council's cabinet, council leader Neil Stock said: "I would like to send my warmest wishes to the member of staff involved and hope they have a full and speedy recovery.

"I am pleased to hear that, at the moment, they are feeling well.

“We are promoting a Back to Business approach in Tendring, encouraging retailers, pubs, restaurants and the like to open up and support our community – while doing so in a Covid-secure way.

“Tendring Council has set an example with this through re-opening of our leisure centres, recognising they are important amenities for our residents to stay fit and well.

“However, going Back to Business does not mean ignoring Coronavirus, and this is why we have taken the precautionary step of temporarily closing one of our facilities following an employee’s positive Covid-19 test result while we deep clean and support staff to self-isolate.

“This acts as a reminder to us all that we must continue to follow the national restrictions, frequently wash our hands, maintain social distancing and wear masks as required, as our staff member did.

“We will of course keep the public up to date with any developments going forward."

Mr Stock added that the deep cleaning process at Walton Lifestyles will begin tonight and continue across the weekend.