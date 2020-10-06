A BOAT believed to have been used by people illegally crossing the channel has washed up in Walton.
Border Force officials rescued a group of people attempting to enter the country from France via the Kent coast a fortnight ago week.
Those on board were safe, however, because of the rough sea conditions, the boat was allowed to drift.
It then washed up in Walton close to The Naze at the weekend and was reported to the coastguard.
They subsequently reported the matter to Border Force with officials attending the scene to make further inquiries.
A spokesman for Border Force insisted there was no suggestion of anyone trying to enter the country via the Essex coast on this occasion.
