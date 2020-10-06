Police have uncovered drugs after concerns they were being used and produced around children.
Essex Police found controlled drugs at two address in Great Totham yesterday (Monday, October 5).
The properties were searched after concerns that drugs were being used and produced around children.
In a post on Facebook, Essex Police said: "This is what we do.
"The relevant referrals and safeguarding tactics have been implemented. One of our Force priorities is protecting children from harm.
"Children should not have to be subjected to or be in the presence of illegal drugs."