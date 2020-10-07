A key worker said that 'NHS premises are being targeted by criminals' after she had her bike stolen whilst at work.

The nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous but works at Crouch Vale Medical Centre in South Woodham Ferrers had her bike, worth £750, stolen whilst at work.

The keen cyclists decided to cycle to work after the government encouraged the 'cycle to work scheme' to avoid public transport during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nurse said: "I’ve worked throughout the pandemic which in itself has caused me some anxiety as I’m also involved in the care of my father.

"On Wednesday I left my bike locked in the bike stand at the entrance of the premises directly under the CCTV camera.

"When I finished work I was absolutely sickened to find my bike gone and the lock cut.

"It was a good lock and bolt croppers would have been needed.

The nurse said that criminals are now targeting NHS premises as they know key workers are working all day and masks have enabled them to avoid CCTV.

"On top of the loss of my precious bicycle I feel violated and it’s a real kick in the teeth considering the nature of my work.

"I’ve subsequently learned that NHS premises and schools are being targeted by these criminals as they know the workers will be busy working all day.

"The brazen criminals aren’t deterred by CCTV and the wearing of face masks makes it easier for them.

"I just wanted to make the public aware that this is happening so that they can be vigilant to any suspicious behaviour and to try to prevent it happening to someone else."