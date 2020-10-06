A popular farm has announced they will be celebrating Bonfire Night despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Across the country hundreds of fireworks displays have been cancelled due to restrictions but Marsh Farm, in South Woodham Ferrers has revealed that they will host three evenings of fireworks.
There are now only a handful of displays happening in Essex compared to the dozens that normally take place.
On November 5,6 and 7 the farm will put on family friendly firework displays complete with funfair rides and shows throughout the afternoon.
Tickets must be pre-booked as no on-the-door admission will be allowed.
The fun kicks off at 2pm with the firework display happening at 6pm.
Tickets cost £11.99 and under twos are £2.99.
To find and more and book tickets go to marshfarm.co.uk