TWO people caught heading to a party during the original coronavirus lockdown have been hit with court fines.

Jake Verden and Harry Perkins were seen with another man in a black Vauxhall Astra in May on the outskirts of Colchester.

All three people were from different households and told police they were on their way to a party in Cambridge.

Verden, 21, and Perkins, 22, had charges of being in a public place with more than two people in an emergency period and being outside the place they were living without a reasonable excuse proved against them during a single justice procedure hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Verdon, of Skermersdale Road, Clacton, was fined £40 and Perkins, of Mendlesham Close, Clacton, was fined £220.

Both were ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

The pair were among a string of Essex people due to have their cases heard at the court last week.

A number of those, including two accused of feeding booze to cows in Dedham, had their cases moved to full court hearings next month on the advice of the legal advisor where punishments could be harsher.

Essex Police are urging people to continue to follow the ever changing coronavirus guidelines.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “The vast majority of people across Essex have been doing the right thing and I want to thank you for that.

“We are now being asked to go that little bit further again and not meet up with friends or family in groups of more than six.

“I know that’ll be really tough for some people and I appreciate the sacrifices we’re being making to help keep everyone safe.”