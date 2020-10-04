POLICE have launched a new appeal for witnesses after a serious smash between a car and a motorbike on the A120.
A grey Ford Focus and a black Kawasaki motorcycle crashed on the A120 near Ramsey at 6.30am on Wednesday September 23.
Two occupants from the car and the motorcyclist, a man from the Clacton area, were taken to hospital.
The motorcyclist remains in hospital in a stable condition. He has serious injuries.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are asking anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage of it to contact officers at the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident number 140 of September 23."