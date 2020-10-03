JUST one person has been fined by Essex Police for breaking coronavirus restrictions in the last month, according to new figures.

In total, only 150 more fines were issues between August 18 and September 21 across the country.

Only one of those fixed penalty notices was in Essex bringing the total number of fines in the county since March 27 to 240.

None of these were due to breaches of the rule of six lockdown regulations, which came into effect on September 14, although there may be a lag in reporting so the number could change when figures are updated.

In total, 18,912 lockdown fines have been issued in England and Wales so far, though just 151 of these occurred in the five weeks to September 21.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: ““Thank you to the vast majority of the public for sticking to the rules and following the guidance in place to limit the spread of the virus.

“A small minority, however, are not following the rules, and are making decisions which put lives at risk – they should expect to have enforcement action taken against them.”

Police forces can issue a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks, for breaches of the lockdown rules – but just half of the fines handed out in England and Wales so far have been paid.

Separate data published by the NPCC shows no fines have yet been recorded by Essex Police for people failing to self-isolate after returning from a country on the Government's quarantine list.

Essex Police have also not given out any fines to people for failing to wear a face covering on public transport or in shops, with 89 elsewhere in England and Wales.