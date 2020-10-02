TWO people were rushed to hospital after being shot.
Armed police officers were called to Church Road, Little Baddow, on Friday morning.
Once inside the property they found two people injured.
Both were rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were contacted at 8.40am this morning with reports a woman had been injured at a property in Church Road, Little Baddow.
"When officers arrived they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
"Both people are being taken to hospital.
"No other parties are believed to be involved."