THE director of a theatre ticketing firm who left a council £112,000 out of pocket has avoided jail.

Tendring Council prosecuted David Eve who was the sole director of Standing Ovation Entertainments which provided the box office for the council-run Princes Theatre in Clacton from October 2012 until January 2017.

He was convicted at Chelmsford Crown Court, following a two-week trial, of a single charge of knowingly carrying on a business with intent to defraud creditors between January 1, 2015, and June 1, 2017.

Eve had not ring-fenced income from ticket sales to hand over to the council and instead used the cash to pay off other debts.

He had continued to operate the business, and failed to inform the council of the company’s financial problems, despite making a steadily worsening loss.

Eve, of Beadle Place, Great Totham, had hoped a new ticketing platform would enable him to make more cash, but the technology was constantly delayed.

In the end, he had owed the council some £112,000.

The court heard this is the equivalent of 14 per cent of the theatre’s annual running costs, the same amount of 669 average homes in the district’s council tax, the annual running costs of Harwich and Dovercourt Sports Centre or the amount it costs to house the area’s homeless for 20 weeks.

Some £3,500 has been paid back with costs for the proceedings have been calculated at a mammoth £123,962.92.

Eve, 46, will pay back more than £140,000 in the next six months after selling or mortgaging his stakes in two properties.

Judge Christopher Morgan said Eve should have come forward and been honest about the company’s difficulties.

“You buried your good character in an effort to wait, see what you could to turn things around, increase the profits of your company and increase the amount of money you would earn,” he said.

“You did so risking what is effectively public money and put Tendring Council at risk of loss.”

Eve was handed 15 months in prison suspended for two years and banned from running a business for three years.