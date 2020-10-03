Have you ever heard of these famous musicians from Essex?

From electronic trios to rock bands and successful solo artists, this end of the county has had its fair share of stars:

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan at the 2013 Austin City Limits Music Festival. Image (PA).

The band currently consists of keyboard player Andrew Flethcer, lead singer Dave Gahan who attended Barstable School in Basildon and guitarist Martin Gore who completed his A-levels at Nicholas Comprehensive in Basildon.

Andrew Fletcher was raised in Basildon and the county still holds a strong place in his heart, he has friends in Leigh-on-Sea and his sister in Basildon.

They have sold more than 100 million records world wide and were included in the ! list of the '50 bands that changed the world'.

This year they are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

The Horrors

Formed in Southend in 2005 the band consists of lead vocalist Faris Badwan, guitarist Joshua Hayward, keyboardist and synthesizer player Tom Furse, bassist Rhys Webb, and drummer and percussionist Joe Spurgeon.

The punk-rock band have released five studio albums, their latest in 2017, all of which charted within the UK Top 40.

On the release of their last album they went head to head against Southend's Nothing But Thieves who were releasing their second album in the same month - to which guitarist, Josh Hayward said: "It is good to see bands from Southend still coming through".

Olly Murs

(Ian West/PA)

Born in Witham Olly Murs attended owbridge Junior School in Witham and Notley High School in Braintree, Essex, where he was a striker in the school's football team.

Murs shot to fame in 2009 when he came second in the sixth series of the X Factor.

In 2010, Murs released his debut single "Please Don't Let Me Go", which debuted at number one on the UK Singles Charts and received a gold certification.

Matt Cardle

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Matt Cardle is a singer and songwriter who, like Murs, rose to fame after appearing on the X Factor.

He won the seventh series of the show and released "When we Collide" which has sold more than one million copies.

The star was raised in Halstead and attended Braintree College.

Kate Walsh

The folk and acoustic singer-songwriter from Burnham-on-Crouch released her first album Clocktower Park in 2003, named after a meeting place in her hometown.

In 2007 she released her second album, Tim's House which quickly shot to the number one album on the UK iTunes store.

Her single "Your Song" was featured on the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging as well the 2008 film The Crew and the 2010 film, The Decoy Bride.

In 2012 she announced on her Facebook page that she was taking an indefinite hiatus from msuic.

Have we missed your favourite big-name Essex artist? Let us know in the comments.