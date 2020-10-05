MINDLESS vandals damaged at least a dozen beach huts during a "pointless" rampage on Brightlingsea seafront.

Brightlingsea Beach Hut Association said at least 12 huts were damaged during the incident on Wednesday night.

Some of the huts damaged had only recently been restored to their standings following storm damage earlier this year.

Lucy Weaver, 41, from Brightlingsea, was left upset after discovering her hut - near Brightlingsea Lido - was one of those damaged.

"We were alerted to the damage by a social media post and headed down to check it out," she said.

"There are huts damaged all along the front.

"Our hut has had its back door pulled apart, but thankfully no sign of theft.

"It was an almost new hut and was only replaced in June after the previous one was destroyed by the floods in February.

"It's just so mindless. In times as tough as these it makes it all the more gutting for owners who are now forced to pay for repairs."

More than 100 huts were dislodged in Brightlingsea by exceptionally high tides after Storm Ciara struck the coast.

The total cost of repairing the damage nationwide was put at more than £1billion with thousands of pounds of repairs needed in Essex.

Work to recover the huts was delayed following the outbreak of Coronavirus, but eventually took place in June.

A spokesman for the beach hut association said: "Sadly at least 12 huts were vandalised.

"The beach hut association patroller has contacted our members whose huts were damaged and also informed the police.

"Tendring Council have also been notified about the huts belonging to non-members which are affected and they will contact their owners."

A Tendring Council spokesman said the authority was aware of the damage and was trying to contact owners of affected huts and make them secure.

He added: “We deplore any vandalism, and anyone with information about who is responsible should report this to the police.

“This incident is particularly disappointing given some of the huts affected had only recently been restored following damage caused during a storm last winter.”