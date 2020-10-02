MINDLESS vandals damaged at least a dozen beach huts during a “pointless” rampage on Brightlingsea seafront.

Brightlingsea Beach Hut Association said at least 12 huts were damaged during the incident.

Some of the huts damaged had only recently been restored to their standings following storm damage earlier this year.

Lucy Weaver, 41, from Brightlingsea, was left upset after discovering her hut - near Brightlingsea Lido - was one of those damaged.

She said: “It was an almost new hut and was only replaced in June after the previous one was destroyed by the floods in February.

“It’s just so mindless. In times as tough as these it makes it all the more gutting for owners who are now forced to pay for repairs.”

Work to recover 100 huts after Storm Ciara in February was delayed following the outbreak of coronavirus, but eventually took place in June.

A spokesman for the beach hut association said: “Sadly at least 12 huts were vandalised.

“The beach hut association patroller has contacted our members whose huts were damaged and also informed the police.

“Tendring Council have also been notified about the huts belonging to non-members which are affected and they will contact their owners.”